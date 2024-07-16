Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QVAL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $45.18.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.2707 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.