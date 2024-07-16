Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QVAL opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.2707 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

