Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

PINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PINE opened at $16.27 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of -406.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

