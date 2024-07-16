Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

