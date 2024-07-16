AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,662,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 6,499,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.9 days.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.