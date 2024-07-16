AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,662,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 6,499,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.9 days.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.
AltaGas Company Profile
