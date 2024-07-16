Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Altimmune

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 1,282.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 367,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.