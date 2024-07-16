Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0657 dividend. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

