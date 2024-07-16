Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000.

Shares of ANRO opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

