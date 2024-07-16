Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in June

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.3 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

ASGTF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.