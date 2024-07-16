Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in June

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.3 days.
Altus Group Stock Performance
ASGTF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.
About Altus Group
