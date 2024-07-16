Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

