American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of American Financial Group worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

