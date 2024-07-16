Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 747,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.07. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 13.01%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

