Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
