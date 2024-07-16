Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Featured Articles

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

