Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) & Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amicus Therapeutics and Zai Lab are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Zai Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zai Lab 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.30%. Zai Lab has a consensus target price of $58.97, indicating a potential upside of 227.60%. Given Zai Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -34.73% -77.08% -13.79% Zai Lab -116.45% -40.21% -32.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Zai Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $399.36 million 7.88 -$151.58 million ($0.49) -21.69 Zai Lab $266.72 million 6.72 -$334.62 million ($3.49) -5.16

Amicus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zai Lab. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zai Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Zai Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset. It has collaboration and license agreements with the University of Pennsylvania to research and develop parvovirus gene therapy products; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis. The company also develops Tumor Treating Fields, a portable device for delivery of electric fields; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naïve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Tisotumab vedotin, an antibody drug conjugate; Adagrasib for treating KRAS-G12C-mutated NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer; and Bemarituzumab to treat gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer patients. In addition, it develops Sulbactam/durlobactam, a combination of a beta-lactam antibiotic and a beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter; KarXT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions. It has license and collaboration agreement with Tesaro, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize niraparib; NovoCure to develop and commercialize Tumor Treating Fields; Deciphera to develop and commercialize ripretinib; Paratek Bermuda Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize omadacycline; argenx, to develop and commercialize efgartigimod; BMS to develop and commercialize tisotumab vedotin and repotrectinib; Mirati to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize adagrasib; Amgen to develop and commercialize bemarituzumab; and Innoviva to develop and commercialize Sulbactam-Durlobactam; Karuna to develop and commercialize KarXT. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

