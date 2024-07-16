Analysts Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $211.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

