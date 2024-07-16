Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $103.63

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,105,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Camtek by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $131.38 on Friday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

