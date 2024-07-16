Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Trading Up 1.7 %

Sinclair stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Sinclair has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $2,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.