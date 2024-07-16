Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $147.11

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

Several analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $133.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

