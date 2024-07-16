Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Target Price at $22.21

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

