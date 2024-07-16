Analyzing Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -41.66% -54.49% -29.91% MarketWise 0.46% -0.74% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 1 3 9 0 2.62 MarketWise 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Couchbase and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Couchbase.

Risk and Volatility

Couchbase has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Couchbase and MarketWise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $180.04 million 5.20 -$80.18 million ($1.64) -11.35 MarketWise $430.94 million 0.89 $1.78 million $0.04 29.00

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MarketWise beats Couchbase on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

