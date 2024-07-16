Analyzing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHuman and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $987.94 million 0.09 $25.48 million $0.39 4.44 Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 3.61 -$2.62 million ($0.09) -0.12

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iHuman has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 15.12% 16.20% 10.65% Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A -305.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iHuman and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iHuman beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

