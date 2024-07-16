Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,830,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

