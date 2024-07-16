ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

ANGLE Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

