Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

