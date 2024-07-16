Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.96) to GBX 2,065 ($26.78) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
