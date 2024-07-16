Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 95,839 shares changing hands.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
