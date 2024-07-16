Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.92. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 95,839 shares changing hands.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.