Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.77.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $234.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

