Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

