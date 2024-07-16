Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Down 8.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 5,796,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 1,142,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.10.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

