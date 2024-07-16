Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 470 ($6.10) target price on the stock.
Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 1.5 %
LON:APTD opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £214.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,457.14 and a beta of 0.39. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 389 ($5.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.14.
About Aptitude Software Group
