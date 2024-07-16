Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 470 ($6.10) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:APTD opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £214.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,457.14 and a beta of 0.39. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 389 ($5.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.14.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

