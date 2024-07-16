Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,030,000 after buying an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APTV opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

