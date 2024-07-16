Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of ARTH opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

