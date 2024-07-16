Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.89.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $360.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.51. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

