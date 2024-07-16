ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $59.90. 122,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $952.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

