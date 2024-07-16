ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading Up 0.6%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 51,215 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

