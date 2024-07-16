Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Trading Up 4.7%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 21,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 38,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

