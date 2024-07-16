Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 168,426 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.