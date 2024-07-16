Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

