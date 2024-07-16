Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

