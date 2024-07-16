Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APAM opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.39%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

