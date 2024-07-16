Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance
NYSE APAM opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APAM
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.