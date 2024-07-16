Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in June

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

