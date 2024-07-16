ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,071.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

