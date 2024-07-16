ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,811,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,431.5 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ASAZF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
