Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
ASMB opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
