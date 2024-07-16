Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $204.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Assurant by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Assurant by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $171.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1 year low of $124.22 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $173.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

