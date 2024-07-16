AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZN opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

