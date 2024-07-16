AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

