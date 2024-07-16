Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Astrotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.