Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Astrotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
