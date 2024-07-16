Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 595 ($7.72) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 402 ($5.21) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 433.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.07. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £562.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,756.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,043.48%.

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($479,834.00). Insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

