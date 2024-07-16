Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 256,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 361,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

