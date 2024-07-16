Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

